Tropical wave forming early in the season in the Atlantic

A system forming in this part of the Atlantic during June is very unusual. Record warm Main Development Region(MDR) water temperatures along with lower Saharan Dust concentration makes this feat much more feasible. Model guidance is all over the map with this weak system.

The next name on the list is Bret.

From the National Hurricane Center: A tropical wave located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the early to middle portion of next week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.