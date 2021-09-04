Tropical weather on the horizon; Invest 91L has 30 percent chance of formation

I don’t even want to mention it… I really don’t…. but there is a disturbance, Invest 91L, that has a 30 percent chance of cyclone formation in the next five days. The next name is Mindy.

A surface trough over portions of Central America and the southern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This system is expected to move northwestward during the next day or so, bringing locally heavy rains to these areas.

This disturbance is expected to move over the southwestern or south-central Gulf of Mexico late this weekend, and then move generally northward over the western to central Gulf of Mexico early next week. Unfavorable upper-level winds are expected to limit development through Monday, but environmental conditions could become marginally favorable for some gradual development by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Hurricane Larry

At 5:00 pm AST, the center of Hurricane Larry was located near latitude 15.0 North, longitude 42.0 West. Larry is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue over the weekend. A turn to the northwest is forecast by early next week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts, a category 2 storm. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Larry is forecast to become a major hurricane this weekend.

Swells generated by Larry are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles on Sunday. Significant swells will likely reach Bermuda and the eastern United States coastline after Labor Day. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.