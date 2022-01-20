Troxclair resigns as Superintendent of Catholic Schools

Suzanne Troxclair has resigned as Superintendent of Catholic Schools, effective January 14.

Below is a statement from Bill Barbera, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of the Diocese:

On Friday, January 14, 2022, Suzanne Troxclair tendered her resignation as Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux to pursue other interests.

We sincerely appreciate the work and dedication she provided over the years in the academic and spiritual formation of our youth through the ministry of Catholic education.

A complete job description will be posted and applications will be accepted soon for the superintendent position.