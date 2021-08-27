TS Ida forecast to strengthen before landfall on Sunday

There were no major changes with the intermediate advisory at 7pm CT. Tropical Storm Ida is still forecast to increase greatly in strength over the next few days as it continues its journey into the Gulf, currently forecast to hit Terrebonne on Sunday. Now is the time to make preparations for a potential major storm hitting our area this weekend.

At 800 PM EDT (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Ida was located near latitude 18.0 North, longitude 80.1 West. The storm is

moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion should continue over the next few days. On the forecast

track, the center of Ida will pass near or over the Cayman Islands tonight, the Isle of Youth and western Cuba Friday, and over the

southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday. The system is forecast to approach the U.S. northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast during the next few days. Ida is forecast to become a hurricane when it is near western Cuba with additional strengthening expected while it moves over the Gulf of Mexico. Ida could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) north of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure based on Air Force Reserve reconnaissance data is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).