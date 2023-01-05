Tuesday Maker’s Market adding Saturday dates in 2023

Terrebonne Parish Library’s weekly Tuesday Maker’s Market is coming to Saturdays soon!

In addition to their popular market on every Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Terrebonne Parish Library is announcing that they will be adding additional “Special Saturday” Makers Markets, beginning on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. These markets are set to take place seasonally, and there are currently five “Special Saturdays” planned for 2023.

“We saw there was a need for more availability for patrons and vendors, because they could not always make it due to work schedules on a weekday,” says Community Outreach Coordinator Kati Callais. Extending the Marker’s Market to Saturdays will allow for more vendors, and shoppers, to have a chance to attend the event– “A typical Maker’s Market has 20 or 30 local vendors, but on Saturdays, we expect to have more than 80 local vendors,” Kati explained.

Just like the Tuesday markets, Saturday markets will also be completely free to attend or sell your work. “If you grow it, produce it, or create it, you can sell it!” Says Kati. Vendors may apply via email or in person at the Terrebonne Parish Library Main Library.





