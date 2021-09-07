Tuesday: Where to get supplies; What’s open; find a hot meal

Here’s where you can find necessary items, today, Tuesday, September 7, 2021:
FREE FOOD
• St Louis Catholic Church in Bayou Blue will be distributing hamburgers today at 11:00am from their church.
• TFA Church – 1500 FREE Hot Meals ALL WEEK at 4:00 PM! Address is 150 HWY 3185, Thibodaux, LA 70301
• FREE PASTALAYA TODAY!!!! Catholic Charities of Houma/Thibodaux Diocese (donations from Turner Indistries, Baton Rouge) will be serving pastalaya, salad, bread and dessert for lunch today from 11:30am-till at St. Joseph Cathedral in Thibodaux.
• Food Distributions Today, Tuesday, September 7. St Ann Church in Bourg, Pastalaya Meals, 11:30AM.
• St. Martin & Bourque is distributing free ice today while supplies last. The ice distribution is on School Street just off of Barrow Street in Houma.
SUPPLIES
• United Way for South Louisiana volunteers at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Thibodaux, 224 Main St., to give out water.
WHAT’S OPEN
• Walmart Neighborhood Market going into Thibodaux will be open from 6am -7pm. This includes fuel and the main store. However, pharmacy will continue its same schedule of 9am-4pm, walk ins only, until further notice.
• United Community Bank is open in Raceland
• CVS in Cut Off is open 9-5
• Big Mike’s of Thibodaux – Plate lunches, CASH ONLY, starting at 11am.
• List of pet resources open in the Terrebonne area (hours of operation may be limited):
-Atchafalaya Animal Hospital (Morgan City)
-Tractor Supply (Gray)
-Marcello Veterinary Clinic (Houma)
-Ridgefield Animal Hospital (Thibodaux)
-Westside Vet Hospital (Gretna)
• b1BANK
Bayou Region:
Thibodaux
Drive-Thru only: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Houma
Drive-Thru only: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Drive-Thru only: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Larose/Cutoff
Drive-Thru only: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Chauvin
Drive-Thru only: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lafourche:
NORTH Lafourche:
Family Doctor Clinic: 804 South Acadia Road, Thibodaux (8am-5pm)
Genesis Physical Therapy: 272 West Main Street, Thibodaux (9am-4pm)
CVS: 201 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-5pm)
D&M Pharmacy: 1772 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-2pm)
Bayou Drug Store: 1615 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (8am-4pm)
Rouses #16: 204 North Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Rouses #17: 1653 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (8am-5pm)
Rouses #59: 1030 South Acadia Road., Thibodaux (7am-5pm)
Walmart Supercenter: 410 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (10am-5pm)
Walmart Neighborhood Market: 224 West Main Street, Thibodaux (9am-4pm)
Doller General: 305 Hwy. 20, Chackbay (8am-4pm)
Conoco Gas Station: 1715 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux
CENTRAL Lafourche:
Walmart Supercenter: 4858 Highway 1, Raceland (10am-4pm)
Rouses #24: 1428 Crescent Ave., Lockport (8am-4pm)
SOUTH Lafourche:
CVS: 16804 W Main Street, Cut Off (9am-5pm)
Walmart Mobile Pharmacy Unit: 16579 LA 3235, Galliano (9am-5pm)
Rouses #81: 13086 Highway 3235, Larose (8am-5pm)
Bayou Office Machines: 13066 W Main Street, Larose (8am-4pm)
Lefort Furniture: 14672 W Main Street, Cut Off (M-F 8am-4pm, Sat. 8am-1pm)
CB Electrical Supplies: 20964 Hwy 1, Golden Meadow (M-Th. 7am-5pm, Fri. 7am-4:30pm)