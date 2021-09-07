Tuesday: Where to get supplies; What’s open; find a hot meal

Here’s where you can find necessary items, today, Tuesday, September 7, 2021:

FREE FOOD

• St Louis Catholic Church in Bayou Blue will be distributing hamburgers today at 11:00am from their church.

• TFA Church – 1500 FREE Hot Meals ALL WEEK at 4:00 PM! Address is 150 HWY 3185, Thibodaux, LA 70301

• FREE PASTALAYA TODAY!!!! Catholic Charities of Houma/Thibodaux Diocese (donations from Turner Indistries, Baton Rouge) will be serving pastalaya, salad, bread and dessert for lunch today from 11:30am-till at St. Joseph Cathedral in Thibodaux.

• Food Distributions Today, Tuesday, September 7. St Ann Church in Bourg, Pastalaya Meals, 11:30AM.

• St. Martin & Bourque is distributing free ice today while supplies last. The ice distribution is on School Street just off of Barrow Street in Houma.

SUPPLIES

• United Way for South Louisiana volunteers at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Thibodaux, 224 Main St., to give out water.

WHAT’S OPEN

• Walmart Neighborhood Market going into Thibodaux will be open from 6am -7pm. This includes fuel and the main store. However, pharmacy will continue its same schedule of 9am-4pm, walk ins only, until further notice.

• United Community Bank is open in Raceland

• CVS in Cut Off is open 9-5

• Big Mike’s of Thibodaux – Plate lunches, CASH ONLY, starting at 11am.

• List of pet resources open in the Terrebonne area (hours of operation may be limited):

-Atchafalaya Animal Hospital (Morgan City)

-Tractor Supply (Gray)

-Marcello Veterinary Clinic (Houma)

-Ridgefield Animal Hospital (Thibodaux)

-Westside Vet Hospital (Gretna)

• b1BANK

Bayou Region:

Thibodaux

107 Canal Blvd.

Drive-Thru only: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Houma

5830 W. Main St.

Drive-Thru only: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

708 Grand Caillou Road

Drive-Thru only: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Larose/Cutoff

14052 W. Main St.

Drive-Thru only: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Chauvin

5094 Highway 56

Drive-Thru only: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lafourche:

NORTH Lafourche: Family Doctor Clinic: 804 South Acadia Road, Thibodaux (8am-5pm) Genesis Physical Therapy: 272 West Main Street, Thibodaux (9am-4pm)

CVS: 201 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-5pm) D&M Pharmacy: 1772 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (8am-2pm) Bayou Drug Store: 1615 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (8am-4pm)

Rouses #16: 204 North Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (7am-5pm) Rouses #17: 1653 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux (8am-5pm) Rouses #59: 1030 South Acadia Road., Thibodaux (7am-5pm) Walmart Supercenter: 410 N Canal Blvd., Thibodaux (10am-5pm) Walmart Neighborhood Market: 224 West Main Street, Thibodaux (9am-4pm) Doller General: 305 Hwy. 20, Chackbay (8am-4pm)

Conoco Gas Station: 1715 St. Mary Street, Thibodaux

CENTRAL Lafourche: Walmart Supercenter: 4858 Highway 1, Raceland (10am-4pm) Rouses #24: 1428 Crescent Ave., Lockport (8am-4pm)

SOUTH Lafourche: CVS: 16804 W Main Street, Cut Off (9am-5pm) Walmart Mobile Pharmacy Unit: 16579 LA 3235, Galliano (9am-5pm)

Rouses #81: 13086 Highway 3235, Larose (8am-5pm)