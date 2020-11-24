Tuesday’s report adds more than 3,200 new cases to Louisiana’s Covid total

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 224,403. That’s 3,266 more cases since yesterday. 213,214 are confirmed; 11,189 are probable.

The state is reporting 39 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,323 deaths. 6,072 are confirmed; 251 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 11/16/20 is 185,960, which is 9,853 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 4,573 cases. There are 4,271 confirmed and 302 probable. This is 66 more cases than yesterday. They are reporting 136 deaths; 132 are confirmed and 4 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5-11 is 5.40%, up 100% from the week prior, which was 2.7%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 4,394 cases. There are 4,213 confirmed and 181 probable. This is 51 more cases than yesterday. They are reporting 135 deaths; 131 are confirmed and 4 are probable. That’s 1 more death than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5-11 is 6.4%, up 178.30% from the week prior, which was 2.3%. Total recovered is 3,737 as of 11/16/20.

Statewide, there are 1,052 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 113 are on ventilators. That’s 40 more patients than yesterday, and 1 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 3,381,795, which is 40,054 more tests than yesterday. There are 3,381,795 molecular tests and 96,600 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 62,195 tests in Lafourche (59,750 molecular and 2,445 antigen) and 59,650 tests in Terrebonne (58,154 molecular and 1,496 antigen). That’s 689 more tests in Lafourche and 331 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.