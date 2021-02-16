Tuesday’s road closures and openings around the state

Due to the significant accumulation of wintry precipitation, the Louisiana State Police and DOTD are strongly urging motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel, including travel on interstates that remain open.

Tuesday, 2/16/2021:

Lafourche: 8 a.m.: All roads are clear and the curfew is lifted.

Terrebonne: Only reported road closure is the Dulac Pontoon Bridge.

St. Mary Parish – 6:15 a.m.: only 1 change to report: the Highway 318 at 90 overpass is now open, no changes to bridges over the river. Highway 182 bridge is open, Highway 90 bridge is still closed at Morgan City and Amelia. 318 is now open.

• The overpass at Highway 83 is still closed and traffic is diverted at 3211 in Franklin because of that.

DOTD will be on the 83 overpass this morning working on taking care of the ice.

• Highway 90 is open from Berwick through the west side of the parish.

• The Highway 182 bridge remains open, drive with caution.

Assumption Parish: 8:50 a.m. – All roads in the parish are open with the exception of U.S. 90 near Amelia. U.S. 90 is open from Berwick to Lafayette. We continue to urge extreme caution in all areas where roads are open as conditions do remain icy.

Sunshine Bridge remains closed.

Baton Rouge Bridge remains closed as does I-10 from the 10-12 split to Lafayette. I -10 from the 10-12 split to New Orleans east and west is open.

Veterans Memorial Bridge at Gramercy is open.

Around the state:

7 a.m.

I-110 East Baton Rouge Parish CLOSED

I-10 Westbound at I-110 in Baton Rouge CLOSED

I-10 W/B at I-10/I-12 CLOSED. All traffic will be diverted to I-12 EB.

I-10 Mississippi River Bridge is CLOSED in both directions due to winter weather and freezing conditions.

All lanes of Causeway Bridge OPEN

I-10 Closed in both directions from Baton Rouge to Lafayette

I-55 from Laplace to Ponchatoula OPEN

Memorial Bridge OPEN

Hwy 20 Bayou Chevreuil Bridge OPEN

I-55 Northbound and Southbound between the Mississippi State Line and LA 10 (Arcola) CLOSED

All of U.S. 90 west of the LA 24 interchange including the overpass at the interchange CLOSED

I-10 WB at LA 415 in Baton Rouge CLOSED

US 90 W/B commencing at Exit 182 at the LA 662 interchange is CLOSED

The US 90 Amelia Bridge and all of US 90 through Gibson CLOSED

The LA 70 Sunshine Bridge CLOSED

Routes in West Baton Rouge & Pointe Coupee Parishes impassable

Union Pacific Railroad Overpass on US Hwy 165 in Kinder is closed

US 71 (Natchitoches/Red River Parish line to Arkansas state line)

US 171 (Sabine/DeSoto Parish line to I-20 in Caddo Parish)

LA 1 (Natchitoches/Red River Parish line to Arkansas state line)

US 84 (Texas state line to US 171 in Mansfield)

LA 2 (Texas state line to Union Parish line)

LA 9 (Natchitoches/Bienville Parish line to Arkansas state line)

US 371 (I-49 to the Arkansas state line)

US 79 (Minden to Arkansas state line)

LA 3 (Bossier City to Arkansas state line)

LA 526 (LA 3132 to I-49)

LA 3132 (I-20 to LA 523)

I-20 EB exit ramp @ Garrett (Pecanland Mall Ramp) (Ouachita Parish)

I-20 WB entrance ramp @ Calypso Street (Ouachita Parish)

I-20 WB entrance ramp @ St. John Street (Ouachita Parish)

I-20 EB entrance ramp @ Layton Street (Ouachita Parish)

US 165 Business / Lea Joyner Expressway (Ouachita Parish)

LA 3280 (Endom Bridge) (Ouachita Parish)• I-20 EB on ramp (LA 34/Stella Mill) (Ouachita Parish)

LA 546 Overpass @ I-20 (Ouachita Parish)

Purdy Road Overpass @ I-20 (Ouachita Parish)• Downing Pines Road Overpass @ 1-20 (Ouachita Parish)

Nutland Rd Overpass @ I-20 (Ouachita Parish)

East Bound Exit Ramp 116A (Ouachita Parish)

East Bound Exit Ramp 116B (Ouachita Parish)• East Bound Exit Fifth Street (Ouachita Parish)

East Bound Exit Ramp 117A (Ouachita Parish)• West Bound Exit Ramp Fifth Street (Ouachita Parish)

West Bound Entrance Ramp Fifth Street (Ouachita Parish)

West Bound Exit Ramp 117D Layton Street (Ouachita Parish)

LA 546 @ KCS Railroad (Ouachita Parish)• Venable Road Overpass @ I-20 (Richland Parish)

Mengle Road Overpass @ I-20 (Richland Parish)

Section Road Overpass @ I-20 (Richland Parish)

Cow Bayou Road Overpass @ 1-20 (Madison Parish)

Tendal Overpass @ I-20 (Madison Parish)• Quebec Road Overpass @ I-20 (Madison Parish)

Barnes Crossing Road Overpass @ I-20 (Madison Parish)

Harris Road Overpass @ I-20 (Lincoln Parish)

Chandler Road Overpass @ I-20 (Lincoln Parish)

Walnut Creek Road East @ I-20 (Lincoln Parish)

Walnut Creek Road West @ I-20 (Lincoln Parish)