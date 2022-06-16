Tumble your way into the weekend at ACA Glow Party

Alstarz Gymnastics Center will host an Open Gym Glow Party on Friday, June 17, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Thibodaux based gymnastics center will provide a safe place for children to burn off some energy and hang out with friends. “This night is non-coached open mat time. They can safely practice their tumble skills or play recreational games directed by our staff,” reads a statement from Alstarz Cheer Academy.

Food and snacks will be available for purchase. The glow party is open to girls ages 4-16. Tickets to the event are $10 and can be purchased here. Alstarz Gymnastics Center not only teaches young athletes physical fitness, and cheerleading skills, but instills life lessons, Christian morals, and ethics into their students. For more information, contact Alstarz Cheer Academy at 985-492-1750.