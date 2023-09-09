Tutoring vouchers valued at $1,000 help children learn to read

In the fall of 2022 The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) launched the program that provides thousands of families with $1,000 tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program connects families of eligible K-5 public school students with high-quality literacy tutors. Vouchers are currently available for students in need.

According to The Louisiana Department of Education, providing literacy tutoring to students in grades K-5 is essential to ensure success in reading. Extensive research demonstrates that tutoring has a significant positive influence, particularly for students requiring extra assistance. Eligible families in Louisiana can access $1,000 tutoring vouchers through the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program. See if your child qualifies here.

The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program is named after the late Baton Rouge State Representative. The program is the result of Act 415 of the 2021 Legislative Session (RS 17:4032.1). The LDOE has invested $40 million to fund the program as part of the state’s comprehensive strategy to combat Louisiana’s literacy crisis.