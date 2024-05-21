Twelve-day “Click It or Ticket” campaign begins in Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that by utilizing a Louisiana Highway Safety Grant, the Thibodaux Police Department will be participating in a “Click It or Ticket National Mobilization Wave” within the City Limits of Thibodaux beginning yesterday, May 20, and lasting until Sunday, June 2.

Centered around the Memorial Day Holiday, Thibodaux Police Officers, who are not scheduled to work normal duty, will be assigned to this wave at various times of the day during the wave.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2022, over half of passenger vehicle occupants who died in crashes were unrestrained. From 1975 through 2017, seatbelts have saved an estimated 374,276 lives. So what can we do? Buckle Up!

Chief Zeringue and all of us at the Thibodaux Police Department would like to thank all of our community partners for helping spread the word about the importance of wearing a seatbelt.