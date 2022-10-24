Twelve State Attorneys General Lead Multi-State Opposition to CDC Proposals

Louisiana Attorney General is calling on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to not include the COVID-19 vaccination on the list of child immunizations. The State’s chief legal officer slammed the ACIP for two votes taken at the October 2022 meetings this week, which occurred prior to the close of the public comment period.

“This action could deny many parents the freedom to determine whether to subject their kids to an experimental vaccine,” said Attorney General Landry.

In a public comment letter submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Director Rochelle Wolensky – Attorney General Landry and 11 of his colleagues also call on the ICIP to not include the COVID-19 vaccine in the Vaccines for Children Program (VFC), a program created by Congress in the wake of a measles outbreak to ensure that kids from low-income families have access to free vaccines.

“The COVID-19 vaccine does not provide the same protection against life threatening illnesses. Instead, it could put more kids at risk instead of protecting them which is the purpose of the VCF,” added Attorney General Landry. “The CDC should not be treating kids in low-income households as lab experiments. Nor should pharmaceutical companies be allowed to use low-income families as cash cows.”

“Given the lack of need for kids to obtain the vaccines and their lack of effectiveness, adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of childhood immunizations amounts to little more than a payout to big pharmaceutical companies at the expense of kids and parents,” wrote the attorneys general.

Attorney General Landry emphasized that our Nation’s kids are not the federal government’s guinea pigs. “As a country that failed so many children over the last couple of years, we owe it to them and their parents to take a responsible path forward.”

Joining Attorney General Landry in his letter to the CDC are the attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, and Utah. A copy of it may be found at agjefflandry.com/Article/13078.