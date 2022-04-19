Twenty pounds of marijuana located 107 miles from Louisiana coast

The crew aboard Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr discovered an estimated 20 pounds of marijuana 107 miles south of Louisiana while transiting to New Orleans according to a statement from the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland.

Four bales of marijuana were spotted by watchstanders on the Daniel Tarr. With no other vessels in the vicinity, the crew loaded them on board, and offloaded the bales in New Orleans. The Daniel Tarr was in route to participate in the New Orleans Navy Week 2022.