Twenty six people rescued in Thibodaux by LPSO

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies rescued multiple families in the Thibodaux area on Wednesday night who were trapped due to rising water following Hurricane Francine. A total of 26 people were rescued and most were transported to the emergency shelter at the Lockport Community Center.

At around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call of residents trapped in housing units on Lasseigne Road in Thibodaux due to rising water caused by rainfall. All residents, including many small children, were safely evacuated from the units. Deputies also rescued residents from rising waters in other areas in Thibodaux and in the Kraemer community.

Deputies will have an increased presence in Lafourche Parish overnight with most of the parish out of power and a curfew in effect until 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 12. They will work to clear assess and clear roadways overnight to allow restoration efforts to begin on Thursday morning.

LPSO.net/MobileApp Residents are reminded that the best way to stay informed is by downloading the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app:

Residents are also reminded that LPSO phone lines are still down. Please continue to contact 911 for emergencies. If you experience any issues dialing 911 or you otherwise need to contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, please call any of the following numbers: