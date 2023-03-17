Two-alarm fire destroys Houma residence

At approximately 10:06 am, the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire in the 200 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Houma. The first company arrived onscene and found a fully engulfed residential structure, with multiple exposures. A second alarm was called, as all hands were needed onscene. The heavy fire volume was knocked down after approximately 15 minutes.

Several other structures and vehicles received damage due to heat from the fire. No one was home in the initial structure at the time. Also no injuries were reported at the time of this post.

The residence was completely destroyed by the fire with partial collapse of the structure.

The fire is under investigation, we will update as more information becomes available. At this time, Brooklyn Avenue is closed in the 200 block while crews perform overhaul and clean up.

Photos courtesy of Houma Fire Department.