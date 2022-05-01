Two arrested including suspected drug dealer in Lafourche

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced agents arrested two men on Wednesday, including a suspected drug dealer. Douglas Hubbell, 53, of Gray was the subject of a narcotics investigation. He was arrested along with Mark Lecompte, 51, of Thibodaux was present when agents arrived and had allegedly just purchased narcotics from Hubbell.

Earlier this month, agents began an investigation into Hubbell and his involvement in selling heroin and methamphetamine at his residence on Mia Drive. Through investigation, they obtained arrest warrants for two counts of Distribution of Heroin as well as a search warrant for his residence.

On April 27, 2022, agents made contact with Hubbell outside his residence. Lecompte was also present and in possession of methamphetamine that agents learned he had just purchased from Hubbell. During a search of the residence, agents located marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, assorted pills, various articles of drug paraphernalia, and a gun. They also located 3 marijuana plants growing in Hubbell’s bedroom, and an additional 20 plants growing outside. The pills were sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for identification. Both men were arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

Hubbell was booked on the warrants for two counts of Distribution of Heroin. He was also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Methamphetamine, as well as Distribution of Methamphetamine, Cultivation of Marijuana, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bail is set at $205,000.

Lecompte was booked with Possession of Methamphetamine. He was released on Thursday after posting $2,500 bail.

Citizens are reminded that they can report any drug-related or suspicious activity. Information can be reported directly to the Narcotics section commander, Lieutenant Derek Champagne, at (985) 532-4365 or derek-champagne@lpso.net. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.