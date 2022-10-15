Two candidate forums will be held next week

LPG to host series of FEMA Town Hall Meetings
October 15, 2022

With election day quickly approaching, two public events have been organized to allow the community to hear from candidates, and to ask questions in a friendly forum. Events in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes will take place next week.

The Lafourche and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce will host a Public Candidate Forum on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lafourche Parish Government Complex in Mathews. Candidates for the following races were invited to participate:


  • Lafourche Parish School Board
  • LA Court of Appeals, 19 Circuit, Division “D”
  • District Judge 17th CD, Division “A”

We the People Bayou Community Chapter will host a Public Candidate Forum for the Terrebonne Parish School Board. Organized by their School Oversight Committee, the forum will take place on Wednesday, October 19 at 6 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Public Library. According to President of the Board Marena Pizzolatto, all school board candidates were invited to participate.

Elections will take place on November 8, 2022.

Yasmeen Singleton
