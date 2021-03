From LPSO around 12:25 p.m.:

ROAD CLOSURE: LA 308 is CLOSED in both directions just south of Valentine due to two single-vehicle crashes. All traffic should detour to LA 1 in this area.

LPSO is assisting Louisiana State Police at the scene and to divert traffic at the Bollinger (Belle View) Bridge in Lockport and the T-Bois Bridge in Larose.

There is no estimate of time for the roadway to reopen.