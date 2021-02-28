Two-day totals see 1,502 new cases; hospitalizations continue to decline

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 430,100. That’s 1,502 more cases since Friday. 369,948 cases are confirmed; 60,152 are probable.

The state is reporting 21 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,608 deaths. 8,923 are confirmed; 685 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/22/21 is 408,463, which is 11,629 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,124 cases. There are 6,995 confirmed and 2,129 probable. That’s 22 new cases since Friday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 11-17 is 4.40%, down 25.42% from the week prior, which was 5.90%. Incidence is 135.56.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,539 cases. There are 7,600 confirmed and 1,939 probable. That’s 41 more cases since Friday. They are reporting 202 deaths; 186 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 11-17 is 6.60%, up 8.20% from the week prior, which was 6.10%. Incidence is 129.71.

Statewide, there are 630 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 91 are on ventilators. That’s 21 less patients since Friday, and 4 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,969,278, which is 38,219 more tests than Friday. There are 5,517,015 molecular tests and 452,263 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 111,112 tests in Lafourche (96,557 molecular and 14,555 antigen) and 108,990 tests in Terrebonne (98,792 molecular and 10,198 antigen). That’s 815 more tests in Lafourche and 680 more in Terrebonne since Friday.