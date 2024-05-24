Two Fletcher Students Complete High School and College Simultaneously

Schriever, LA – Fletcher Technical Community College proudly announces the graduation of two outstanding students, Talan Dion and Anthony Chiasson, both 17 years old, who have successfully completed high school and college simultaneously this week.

Talan Dion, a graduate of Thibodaux High School, and Anthony Chiasson, a graduate of Central Lafourche High School, have achieved a significant milestone by graduating from Fletcher’s Marine Diesel Program. This unique program, held at the Lafourche Career Magnet Center in Lockport, Louisiana, equips students with specialized skills and knowledge to excel in the workforce.

The Fletcher Commencement Exercises took place on May 23, 2024, at the Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The ceremony celebrated the hard work and dedication of all graduates, with Talan and Anthony standing out for their remarkable achievement of completing both high school and college at such a young age.

Both Talan and Anthony expressed their excitement and readiness to enter the workforce and begin their careers. “I’m excited that I can go straight to work. I couldn’t be more excited to start my career early,” said Talan Dion. Anthony Chiasson echoed his sentiments, stating, “This is a good head start to my career in the future. I can’t wait to get into the workforce.”

Fletcher Technical Community College congratulates Talan Dion and Anthony Chiasson on their exceptional accomplishments and wishes them continued success in their future endeavors.

The Marine Diesel Engine Technician Program at Fletcher Technical Community College trains students to diagnose, service, and repair marine diesel engines, focusing on overhauls, transmissions, hydraulics, welding, and rigging. Classes are 3-9 PM in Lockport, LA. Graduates are ready for entry-level employment as Marine Diesel Engine Technicians.

For more information about our Marine Diesel Engine Technician Program, dual enrollment, or other available programs at Fletcher, visit fletcher.edu.