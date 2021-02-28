Two homes, multiple vehicles damaged after car veers off of East Park

From the Bourg Volunteer Fire Department:

At approximately 1:30 am on February 28, 2021, Bourg Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash involving a structure with possible entrapment in the 10500 block of La 659 (East Park Ave).

Fire units arrive on-scene within minutes to find a crash that spanned several hundred feet and involved multiple vehicles and two structures.

It appears a single vehicle left the roadway, struck a parked unoccupied vehicle, continued on and struck an unoccupied house and another unoccupied vehicle parked at the house, forcing the vehicle into the front wall of the home. The original vehicle then continued to travel further and came to rest partially inside of a second home which was occupied at that time.

No one was trapped and no injuries are reported, in either the vehicle nor the home. But significant damage has been done to both structures. Debris was spread across multiple residences. Power was secured to the most heavily damaged home. Fire units waited on-scene until the two heavily damaged vehicles were removed from both structures. Fire department members also helped to weatherize the occupied home.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash.