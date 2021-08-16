Two injured in shooting at Houma apartment complex

A man and a woman were shot at a Houma apartment complex last Friday.

TPSO:

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on August 13, 2021, Friday night, at approximately 11:15 p.m. TPSO deputies and detectives along with the Houma Police Department and Village East Fire Department responded to the Town House apartments in the 3500 block of Friendswood Dr. Houma (Village East) in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival on scene, it was discovered that a male and a female were shot. The 29-year-old man was shot in his hand and the 23-year-old woman was shot in her buttock. Acadian Ambulance transported both victims to separate hospitals where they were treated for their injuries. Both victims’ injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

TPSO Crime scene investigators recovered several shell casings at the scene of the shooting. There was an apartment and a vehicle struck during this shooting; however, there were not any other injuries reported.

Sheriff Soignet states that this investigation is ongoing and asking for anyone with information to contact TPSO detectives, (985)876-2500, or Crime Stoppers, 1(800)743-7433, and may become eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.