Two Killed in Two Vehicle Crash on Hwy 57

On February 19, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 57 near Dream Court (Grand Caillou Road). The crash claimed the lives of 50-year-old Craig Boudreaux and 49–year-old Cookie Boudreaux, both of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed 60-year-old Jorge Hernandez of Houma was traveling north on LA Hwy 57 while driving a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander. At the same time, Craig Boudreaux was traveling south while driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado. For reasons still under investigation, the Mitsubishi crossed the centerline and struck the Chevrolet.

Both Craig Boudreaux and his passenger, Cookie Boudreaux, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Hernandez and his passenger suffered serious injuries and were transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment. All occupants were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, motorists should always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted.

Troop C has investigated 3 fatal crashes resulting in 4 fatalities in 2023.