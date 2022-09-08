Two local female boxers prove to be knockouts in the ring and in academics

Takerz Boxing Club proudly supported two of their amateur boxers in the Texas Women’s Championship in Houston this past weekend. Registered amateur boxers Ann Richard, 17, and Zaylee Solar, 10, went into the Texas competition with confidence and support from friends, family and other club members.

Jermey McDowell owner and head trainer at Takerz Boxing Club expressed his pride in the boxers performance, and dedication to the sport. “I use boxing as a tool to help us become better people. We create confidence, and take a stand against bullying. Training requires a lot of discipline, consistency, and accountability. These girls have what it takes,” said McDowell.

In addition to McDowell, Tim Pregean, Justin Martinez, and Coach “Pap” have groomed the boxers both physically and with encouraging words. “No matter what, when, and where the event is announced, we have the mindset that we stay ready, so we don’t have to get ready,” McDowell explained.

Serving as Richard’s head trainer for one year, McDowell said the athlete trains six days a week, training after school during the week, and on Saturday mornings. In addition to being an outstanding boxer, Richard maintains a 4.0 GPA, and continues to place her education first. McDowell added, “We couldn’t be more proud of her, that’s something we implement inside of the gym with our students, with education being placed first.”

While Richard had experience playing volleyball, and basketball, she had no previous training in boxing. Once she chose to focus on boxing, she never looked back. “Consistently impresses me more than talent. She kept showing up everyday, and tapped into her intellect, and combined it with her talent, and that helped her to succeed, and excel in just one year’s time,” said McDowell.

Richard’s first amateur debut fight was in Lafayette in July of this year. She competed in the Southern Association Championship which included all of the Boxing Clubs in the Southern United States. She impressed the referee and the crowd with a TKO (technical knockout), which is when the referee stops a fight, because the opponent is unable to defend themselves. She was named the Southern Association Champion of the 17 year old female category.

Richard secured a second win in her division this past weekend at the Texas Women’s Championship. “She was up against a skilled competitor, it was a great battle. In a mix up amongst the judges, Anne’s opponent was declared the winner, however after viewing the score sheets, Anne was named the winner of her division,” McDowell explained. Despite the confusion, and the victory, both females were winners from the experience.

“Boxing gives me peace of mind. It helps me to cope with the adversities of life. It brings more discipline to my life. I found something that I’m actually shining so bright while I’m doing it. I have a huge support system that I’m so grateful for, especially my beautiful mom, Natalie Richard. Coach Jermey tells me he believes in me everyday while we train and those words mean a lot to me so I always try to make him proud. I want to set an example for younger girls looking up to me that they can be a 4.0 student athlete too. So I’ll continue to work hard and make my people proud out in Pierre Part and Thibodaux, Louisiana,” Richard shared.

Solar started training with the club about six months ago, after she was referred by a fellow amateur boxer. With zero experience, the coaches knew early on that she would excel. “She had toughness in her. We knew she was a different type of breed when she was beating on the little boys in the gym,” McDowell shared.

The boxer shows up at the gym five days a week, training from 3 to 7 p.m., showing up with her Chrome book, and completing her school work prior to starting training. Solar showed off her talent and secured her first championship in May of this year at the Sugar Bert Championship. Sugar Bert has a reputation for being the most exciting amateur tournament series in the history of amateur boxing, and Solar matched the energy and secured her first win.

While Solar didn’t secure a win at the Texas women’s Championship, as she faced a larger opponent, McDowell said the club is so proud of her. “It wasn’t a loss, it was a lesson. Zaylee stuck it out all three rounds, and went the distance. She finished the fight. We are so proud of her for sticking it out!”

“At first, I just tried it out to see if I could be good at it. Training was fun and different so I kept going. I trained alongside my friend Kimber Bourg who had been going to Takerz since they opened. Coach Tim asked the both of us if we would ever be interested in competing and we both said yes. Once I joined the amateur team, I guess I got more serious and started going to the gym more. My mom would stay on me about getting better before I get my you know what whooped by one of those other little girls. She’s my biggest supporter. I wish to one day be a female professional boxer who can compete for world titles,” Solar said.

To view photos, and footage from the Texas Women’s Championship, or to learn more about Takerz Boxing Club visit them on Facebook.