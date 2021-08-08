Two low pressure systems’ forecasts increase to 40 percent chance of formation

On this Sunday morning, there are still three areas of disturbed weather being monitored by NHC.

The first is an area of low pressure producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the tropical Atlantic several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable to support some gradual development, and this system could become a tropical depression while it moves west- northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. It has a low (30 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a medium (40 percent) chance during the next five days. The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles late Monday and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea and Greater Antilles through the middle of this week. Interests in those areas should monitor the progress of this system, as it could bring locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of that area.

The second is an area of low pressure located over the tropical Atlantic about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more favorable for gradual development, and this system could become a tropical depression within the next few days. It has a low (30 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a medium (40 percent) chance during the next five days. The system is forecast to move slowly toward the west-southwest or west during the next couple of days, and then move a little faster toward the west by mid-week.

The third is a broad area of low pressure located about a hundred miles west of the southwesternmost Cabo Verde Islands. Strong upper-level winds and cooler waters are expected to prevent the development of this system while it moves toward the west or west-northwest. It has a near zero chance of formation during the next 48 hours and five days.