Two LPSD employees awarded for Outstanding Service in an emergency situation

During their regular meeting on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Lafourche Parish School District recognized Angel Pitre and Becky Parks from St. Charles Elementary School for outstanding service in an emergency situation.

“A few days ago, there was a young elementary school student who had food lodged in his throat and couldn’t breathe,” explained Superintendent Jarod Martin. “He began to signal for help, but even after the Heimlich Maneuver, the food wouldn’t come out. These two employees, Becky and Angel, luckily had a device which is designed to remove the food from the child’s throat– they went to get it, and within half a second, he was breathing again. This is truly a testament to their quick thinking, and we wanted to recognize the whole team for what they did– we do not even want to think about what would have happened had it not been for you two.”

Superintendent Martin went on to explain that the Lafourche Parish School District nursing staff is currently looking into obtaining the life-saving device that was used, as well as district-wide training on how to use them, to help ensure the safety of local students.

Congratulations to Becky Parks and Angel Pitre for their incredible work in helping to save a young student’s life!