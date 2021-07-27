Two LPSO Members Recognized at International Conference

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two members of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office were honored at an international conference in Florida last week. Major Lafate Day Jr. and Reservist Lucie Morvant were both recognized for their achievements at the R.A.D. Systems International Training and Certification Conference held July 18-22, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

Morvant received the Susan B. Anthony Award, R.A.D.’s highest honor, for her longtime commitment to the R.A.D. program. She was previously inducted into the R.A.D. Systems International Hall of Fame in 2019. Morvant has been a R.A.D. Instructor for 27 years, and has over 40 years of experience with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. After retiring from full-time duty in 2009, she became a reservist where she continued to volunteer her time in serving as a R.A.D. instructor. Morvant has also served as the state director for the R.A.D. program since 2002.

Major Day was recognized with the Aggressor Award. He has also been a R.A.D. Instructor for 27 years, often donning the padded “aggressor” suit to help with the hands-on portion of the R.A.D. training.

“R.A.D.” stands for “Rape Aggression Defense.” The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office hosts R.A.D. classes open to the public periodically throughout the year, as well as classes for private businesses. The course is suitable for women of all ages and abilities. It provides women with basic awareness and prevention skills, as well as self-defense, in the event of an attack. Course offerings have been limited recently due to COVID-19.

For more information on R.A.D. Systems, please visit www.rad-systems.com.