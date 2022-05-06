Two men cited for hunting ducks during a closed season

Photo provided by LDWF

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent cited two men for alleged duck hunting violations on May 3 in St. Martin Parish.

Senior Agent Lucas Hidalgo cited Lane Borel, 26, and Leland Guidry Jr., 53, both of St. Martinville, for hunting ducks during a closed season and wanton waste of migratory game birds.



Senior Agent Hidalgo observed two vehicles parked on a levee adjacent to a rice field near Catahoula.  He discovered the two men were hunting waterfowl in the ponds and had killed black bellied whistling ducks.

Hunting ducks during a closed season and wanton waste of migratory game birds brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense.  The men may also face civil restitution penalties totaling $126 for the replacement value of the ducks.



