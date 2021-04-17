Two more Seacor crewmembers recovered unresponsive by commercial divers during day 4 of rescue operations

April 16, 2021

Donjon Marine Company divers recovered 2 more unresponsive people Friday from capsized Seacor Power lift boat.

Out of respect for privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard is not releasing the names of those rescued, recovered or missing.



“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts.”

Seacor contracted commercial divers from Donjon Marine Company to assist in the search. Donjon divers returned to the scene at 7:50 a.m. Friday to conduct an assessment and began dive operations. The divers had to stop diving mid-morning due to dangerous weather conditions, but resumed diving operations again at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday. 

Donjon dive operations are scheduled to continue throughout Friday evening, weather permitting.



The timeline for the response so far is as follows:

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 Seacore Power lift boat capsizes

4 rescued by good Samaritans

1 rescued by pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris crew

1 rescued by Coast Guard Station Grand Isle crew
Wednesday, April 14, 2021 1 unresponsive person recovered by Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack crew
Thursday, April 15, 2021 1 unresponsive person recovered by Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey crew
Friday, April 16, 2021 2 unresponsive people recovered by Donjon Marine commercial divers

Rescue assets involved in the search so far:

  • the pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris crew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack crew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Moray crew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
  • Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot RB-M boatcrews
  • Coast Guard Air Station Corpus ChristiHC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews 
  • Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center MobileHC-144 Ocean Sentry airplanes crews
  • Two Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane crews
  • Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries crews
  • Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol
  • Port Fourchon Sherriff’s Department
  • Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • One commercial air medical service crew
  • Donjon Marine commercial divers

