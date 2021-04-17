Two more Seacor crewmembers recovered unresponsive by commercial divers during day 4 of rescue operations

Donjon Marine Company divers recovered 2 more unresponsive people Friday from capsized Seacor Power lift boat.

Out of respect for privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard is not releasing the names of those rescued, recovered or missing.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts.”

Seacor contracted commercial divers from Donjon Marine Company to assist in the search. Donjon divers returned to the scene at 7:50 a.m. Friday to conduct an assessment and began dive operations. The divers had to stop diving mid-morning due to dangerous weather conditions, but resumed diving operations again at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Donjon dive operations are scheduled to continue throughout Friday evening, weather permitting.

The timeline for the response so far is as follows:

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 Seacore Power lift boat capsizes 4 rescued by good Samaritans 1 rescued by pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris crew 1 rescued by Coast Guard Station Grand Isle crew Wednesday, April 14, 2021 1 unresponsive person recovered by Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack crew Thursday, April 15, 2021 1 unresponsive person recovered by Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey crew Friday, April 16, 2021 2 unresponsive people recovered by Donjon Marine commercial divers

Rescue assets involved in the search so far: