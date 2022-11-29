According the National Weather Service New Orleans, the potential for severe thunderstorms is in the forecast today into the overnight hours.

A portion of the Slight Risk of Severe Weather has been upgraded to Enhanced over the northwest portion of the area and a portion of the Slight Risk of flooding rainfall has been upgraded to a Moderate Risk over Southeast Mississippi.

While the main threat of severe weather looks to stay well north of our area, severe thunderstorms are possible in two waves this afternoon. The first round is anticipated between 2pm and 10pm, with the second round happening overnight from 2am to 9am on Wednesday.

Rain totals area wide could be 1 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts.