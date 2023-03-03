Two students from Lafourche Parish selected as LED Student of the Year finalists

The Louisiana Department of Education today named 24 students as finalists in the state’s annual Students of the Year competition. The honorees include one 5th, 8th, and 12th grader from each of the state’s eight BESE regions. The annual competition includes students from traditional public, charter, and non-public schools across. Finalists will convene at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge on April 19 for an awards ceremony and the announcement of the Louisiana Students of the Year winners.

“These young people have worked hard and put in the sacrifices necessary to achieve at the highest levels,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Louisiana is proud to reward excellence. Congratulations to our finalists and their families on this well-deserved honor.”

Students are selected based on criteria that measure academic achievement, leadership skills, character, and service to their schools and communities. Regional selection committees also use student-made portfolios of accomplishments, along with student writing samples and interviews to assess the communications and critical thinking skills of each candidate.

Finalists were selected among student of the year winners from schools across the state. All Louisiana schools were eligible to submit one candidate. Students compete with their peers at the school system level and may advance to the zone and regional competitions. Prior to selecting the three state winners, the state selection committee will conduct interviews and review writing samples and a portfolio from each finalist.

The finalists for the 2023 Louisiana Students of the Year are:

Grade 5:

Region 1: Andrew Caswell | Little Oak Middle | St. Tammany Parish

Region 2: Eleanor Zafirau | Ethel Schoeffner Elementary | St. Charles Parish

Region 3: Jack McMullin | Joseph J. Davies Elementary | St. Bernard Parish

Region 4: Parker Cram | Eden Gardens Elementary Magnet | Caddo Parish

Region 5: Adyline Tinsley | Haynesville Junior/Senior High | Claiborne Parish

Region 6: Barrett Petite | Sorrento Primary | Ascension Parish

Region 7: Sydney Mouton | Rene A. Rost Middle | Vermillion Parish

Region 8: Gannon Ford | Bains Elementary | West Feliciana Parish

Grade 8:

Region 1: Owen Este’ | Fontainebleau Junior High | St. Tammany Parish

Region 2: Smaran Tamidela | Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy | Jefferson Parish

Region 3: Blakely Falgout | Lockport Middle | Lafourche Parish

Region 4: Esha Pingili | Caddo Magnet Middle | Caddo Parish

Region 5: Locksley Lowery | Good Hope Middle | Ouachita Parish

Region 6: Shrey Shah | Dutchtown Middle | Ascension Parish

Region 7: Carlee Pitre | Fairview High | Allen Parish

Region 8: Anna Bordelon | Central Middle | Central Community Schools

Grade 12: