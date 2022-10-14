Two-Vehicle Crash Kills Unrestrained Driver in Vacherie

On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte.

The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was traveling west on LA Hwy 3127 in a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze. Traveling west behind Francois was a 2019 Mack dump truck. For reasons still under investigation, Francois began to make a U-turn in the roadway. The driver of the dump truck attempted to avoid a collision by swerving to the left but struck the Chevrolet.

Francois was not restrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the dump truck was properly restrained and was uninjured.

A toxicology sample was collected from Francois and submitted for analysis. The driver of the dump truck was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 38 fatal crashes resulting in 42 deaths in 2022.