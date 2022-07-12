Two-year-old boy missing in Houma

Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Houma Police Department for 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry of Houma. Harry was last seen at noon today at a walking track near Main Street and Mahler Street in Houma near the twin bridges overpass over the Intracoastal Waterway.

Ezekiel Harry is a two-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 33” tall and weighs about 26 pounds. He was last seen wearing red shorts and a blue and white t-shirt with an orange dinosaur on the pocket.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ezekiel Harry should immediately contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or local law enforcement by dialing 911. Please contact investigators with any available information. Questions concerning this matter should be directed to the Houma Police Department.