Two years in the making: Big Mike’s ‘Boss Hog’ Makes it to Houma

Big Mike’s BBQ is a Houma staple, not only for the food but for being rooted in the community. The restaurant is working on building a new Houma location which will house a 4,000-pound pit named “Boss Hog.” Boss Hog has finally made it home to Houma.

Boss Hog is a 4,000-pound smoking machine that can hold a lot of meat at once. Built by Moberg Smokers’ own Sonny Moberg in Austin, Texas, there is no better pit master than the beauty that will be housed here in Houma.

Rewind two years ago when Big Mike owners Mike and Judith Lewis knew they wanted a Moberg Smokers original for the new location; they only wanted the best! They envisioned customers welcomed by Boss Hog upon entering the restaurant which is anticipated in a couple of years.

The Lewis couple recently made a trip to Austin to see the completed smoker which they said exceeded their expectations. The next piece of the puzzle was to find a way to transport the two-ton pit 433 miles to Houma. They were quoted a price tag of $3,000. This is when Dean Schouest stepped in to help the local entrepreneurs with the process and had a conversation with a friend, “[We]started talking about everything Mike does for the community,” he said, “This was our chance to show him how much our community loves him back, so I was like let’s come together and think of a way for us to fundraise the money to get the pit back to home.”

The original quote of $3,000 was reduced to just $1,500 thanks to local business Patriot Equipment Rentals when owner Austin Hebert was more than happy to assist with the transportation. The discussion to raise funds and the arrangement for Patriot Equipment Rentals happened Monday, and just two days later, Boss Hog arrived. Schouest figured a quick fundraiser would be a plated dinner, so he received donations for a jambalaya dinner, and quickly raised enough money. The sold-out fundraiser raised just enough funds to cover the transportation costs and will be happening this Friday.

Shouest said it was a no-brainer to do this for someone who has done so much for the community. He said not many people realize just how much the Lewis couple does for the community. They donate turkeys and hams annually to local organizations such as the McDonnell House. They also have a passion for the community to make it thrive and for it to be a place where people want to come to. Mike and Judith Lewis were happily surprised by Big Hoss’ arrival “I still can’t believe it,” Mike Lewis said, “I had tears,” Judith said in agreement.

Welcome home Boss Hog, Houma looks forward to meeting you!