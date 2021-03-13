U.S. Chamber Awards Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce with 5-Star Accreditation

Houma, Louisiana: The United States Chamber of Commerce, at its board meeting this week, awarded the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce with 5-Star Accreditation for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community.

“Now more than ever, chambers of commerce have stepped up to serve as a resource to the business community and advocates of free enterprise” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, U.S. Chamber vice president of Federation Relations and Institute for Organization Management. “Through the pandemic these chambers continue to lead while maintaining transparent governance practices, sound financial controls, safe work environments, value in programming and effective communications. They are commended for their sound policies and practices, and for this great accomplishment.”

Accreditation is the only national program that recognizes chambers for their effective organizational procedures and community involvement. In order to receive Accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, and technology. This extensive self-review can take 6-9 months to complete.

“Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is here to serve our members and community. We are honored to be recognized as 5-Star Accredited Chamber. This accreditation helps us become a better organization. We will continue our work and improve our efforts to benefit our members and community,” said Nicol Blanchard, CEO of Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.

Local chambers are rated Accredited 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. State chambers are recognized as either Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.