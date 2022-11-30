U.S. Coast Guard Holds Public Service Commendation for Houma Police Department & Brian Rodrigue

The U.S. Coast Guard held a commendation service honoring individuals from the Houma Police Department (HPD) and Brian Rodrigue with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government for assistance in the SEACOR Power investigation following the boat capsizing in the Gulf of Mexico in April of 2021.

Captain of the Port of the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Marine Safety Unit in Houma Loan T. O’Brien presented two awards on Tuesday, November 29 on the behalf of USCG. She went on to read, “To the Houma Police Department: The Commandant of the United States Coast Guard takes great pleasure in presenting this certificate of merit to the Houma Police Department for their outstanding contributions to the SEACOR Power Marine Board of Investigation hearing in Houma, Louisiana, from August 2 to August 13, 2021. During this period, Houma Police officers demonstrated exceptional professionalism and expertise while providing advanced screening of this high-profile event. They strategically staged equipment and manned multiple stations to access the attendees and confirm each individual was in compliance with stringent state and federal protocols. Of particular note, the officers helped identify a concerning pattern of contentious behavior exhibited by one of the hearing attendees and diligently ensured he was not allowed to enter the hearing or disrupt the proceedings. In total, the Houma Police Department devoted over 160 man-hours to this important event and the officers’ work was vital to creating a highly-professional and secure atmosphere for a wide range of attendees including grieving family members, investigators, company representatives, news reporters, and public spectators. The hard work and dedication of the Houma Police Department are heartily commended and in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Coast Guard.”

Captain O’Brien also presented a Unit Coin to Captain Bobbie O’Bryan and Captain Lonnie Lusco of HPD.

Captain O’Brien then presented a certificate along with a Unit Coin to Brian Rodrigue, “Public Service Commendation to Mr. Brian Rodrigue. The Commandant of the United States Coast Guard takes great pleasure in presenting the Coast Guard Commendation to Mr. Brian Rodrigue of the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government for his outstanding contributions to the SEACOR Power Marine Board of Investigation hearing in August of 2021. With very little notice, he willingly volunteered to provide audio equipment and information technology services for the high-profile event. He worked tirelessly throughout the weekend before the event to set up an intricate sound stage system seamlessly integrating the Coast Guard’s live-stream internet broadcast,” she read, “He also configured the system to accommodate virtual witnesses ensuring that COVID-19 and travel restrictions did not prevent the investigation team from interviewing critical witnesses. The arrangement provided an immersive and clear experience for in-person and online attendees. During the hearing duration, Mr. Rodrigue remained available and rapidly responded on two separate occasions to quickly resolve technical issues with connectivity and webcast audio transmission. His assistance and expertise were essential in creating a highly-professional atmosphere for a wide range of attendees including grieving family members, investigators, company representatives, news reporters, and public spectators. The hard work and dedication of Mr. Rodrigue are heartily commended and in keeping with the traditions of the United States Coast Guard.”

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove said, “I want to thank Captain O’Brien and I also want to thank my administration along with Steve Ponville who was working with the Coast Guard during this tragic accident and event.”

The Captain of the Port moved from Morgan City to Terrebonne Parish a few years ago. The port operates in areas spanning Terrebonne, Lafourche, and St. Mary Parishes. Capt. O’Brien said, “I assumed command back in June of this year and it’s been a pleasure working here at Marine Safety Unit Houma working with Terrebonne Parish. The Police Department, we had a few cases this year already with major marine casualties, so working with the parish and local industries has been phenomenal, so thank you everyone for your assistance.”

HPD Captain Lusco said it’s nice when the police department can work hand-in-hand with any part of the government and the military, “We were able to go in there and set up a safe and secure environment so they can conduct their interviews. It was an important operation for the Coast Guard and the families coming together.” HPD Captain O’Bryan added that since the Houma Police Department already operates checkpoints and security points at the Court House utilizing both in and out-of-house resources, it was easy for them to work with the Coast Guard, “They didn’t have an idea at the beginning until we said ok, we do have COVID protocols,“ he explained. “Our officers really worked with them making sure the flow was easy in and out of the hearing.” He explained that the officers also worked with the families with their grief and understanding of the situation. “It makes a different personal feeling when officers are involved in that manner and a good working relationship with the Coast Guard really made it all come together.”