U.S. Senators announce over $13.7 million in Hurricane Ida relief for Terrebonne, Lafourche

U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) recently announced $68,407,820 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana flood mitigation efforts.

“Many Louisianians are still suffering from the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Ida. I’m grateful to see this $68.4 million investment ease some of the issues caused by these storms,”said Kennedy.

“The effects of these hurricanes are still felt deeply throughout our state,” said Dr. Cassidy.“While our communities have remained resilient, this funding will bring needed relief and help us prepare for the future.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following: