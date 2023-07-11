U.S. Senators announce over $13.7 million in Hurricane Ida relief for Terrebonne, Lafourche

U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) recently announced $68,407,820 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana flood mitigation efforts.
“Many Louisianians are still suffering from the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Ida. I’m grateful to see this $68.4 million investment ease some of the issues caused by these storms,”said Kennedy.
“The effects of these hurricanes are still felt deeply throughout our state,” said Dr. Cassidy.“While our communities have remained resilient, this funding will bring needed relief and help us prepare for the future.”
The FEMA aid will fund the following:
- $42,025,248 to the Jefferson Parish Public School System for mold remediation related to Hurricane Ida.
- $8,442,373 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board to repair damages resulting from Hurricane Laura
- $4,362,618 to the Terrebonne General Medical Center for mold remediation related to Hurricane Ida.
- $3,323,505 to the Housing Authority of Lafourche Parish for mold remediation at 24 housing units related to Hurricane Ida.
- $2,109,381 to the Greater Lafourche Port Commission to repair damages resulting from Hurricane Ida.
- $1,697,150 to the city of Hammond for emergency protective measures required by Hurricane Ida.
- $1,548,964 to Lafourche Parish Water District #1 to repair damages resulting from Hurricane Ida.
- $1,495,293 to Jefferson Parish to repair damages to drainage pump stations resulting from Hurricane Ida.
- $1,225,349 to Lafourche Parish to repair damages to Leeville Boat Launches and Pier resulting from Hurricane Ida.
- $1,159,324 to Terrebonne Parish to repair damages to inmate facilities resulting from Hurricane Ida.
- $1,018,616 to the Winn Parish Police Jury for permanent road repairs resulting from Hurricane Laura.