U.S. Senators announce over $3 million in FEMA grants for Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

Senator John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) yesterday announced $17,687,490 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid.

“Louisiana has been hit hard by storms in recent years, and this $17.7 million will help our people with some much-needed repairs,” said Kennedy.

“Despite the destruction of these hurricanes our communities have remained resilient,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will help our schools get back to normalcy and will make activities, such as boating and fishing, accessible again.”

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

$7,427,852 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for school facilities repairs resulting from Hurricane Laura.

$7,181,775 to the Greater Lafourche Port Commission for repairs to the Port Lafourche public boat launch resulting from Hurricane Zeta.