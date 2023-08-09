U.S. Senators announce over $3 million in FEMA grants for Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

Senator John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) yesterday announced $17,687,490 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid.
“Louisiana has been hit hard by storms in recent years, and this $17.7 million will help our people with some much-needed repairs,” said Kennedy.
“Despite the destruction of these hurricanes our communities have remained resilient,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding will help our schools get back to normalcy and will make activities, such as boating and fishing, accessible again.”
The FEMA aid will fund the following: