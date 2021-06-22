U.S. Senators Cassidy, Whitehouse Introduce Bill to Improve Gulf of Mexico Revenue Sharing Program

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) recently introduced legislation aimed at increasing funding for coastal restoration and hurricane protection. The Reinvesting in Shoreline Economies & Ecosystems (RISEE) Act would make needed improvements to the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) and create a dedicated funding stream for future offshore wind development revenues.

“Dedicated, reliable funding streams not only allow for good projects today, but provide the foundation for a program of well-planned, pre-disaster investments in coastal resilience,” said CPRA Chairman Chip Kline. “With coastal adaptation needs growing across Louisiana, it is not a moment too soon to revisit federal impact assistance from energy production in the Gulf. Other states with energy and mineral development on federal land face no cap and share 50% of the revenues produced, and Gulf-producing states deserve no less. In the near future as we see offshore wind energy production in the waters off Louisiana we hope that those projects can provide us clean power, good jobs, and additional revenues to support a more resilient coast.”

“I want to thank Senators Cassidy and Whitehouse for championing this cause and for doing it in a way that has drawn widespread support from across the political spectrum. I hope that the diversity of endorsements for this bill is an indication to the rest of Congress and the Biden Administration that this is a worthy, and much-needed cause,” Kline said.

Currently, Gulf of Mexico energy revenues are shared by four Gulf energy-producing states (Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas), conservation programs, and the U.S. Treasury.

The bill amends GOMESA by:

Eliminating the state revenue sharing cap, currently at $375 million.

Increasing the amount of GOMESA revenues shared with states from 37.5% to 50%.

Lifting the Land & Water Conservation Fund’s state side funding cap of $125 million.

Adding the National Oceans and Coastal Security Fund as a fourth GOMESA equity (12.5%).

Making oil and gas leases from 2000-2006 eligible for future GOMESA payments to Gulf coast states and the National Oceans and Coastal Security Fund. Currently, only leases from 2007 to present are eligible for GOMESA payments.

Protecting GOMESA revenues from sequestration.

In Louisiana, funds received through GOMESA are constitutionally dedicated to fund coastal restoration projects that improve community resilience and increase hurricane protection.

Current law requires all revenues generated from offshore wind leases and production beyond state waters be deposited in the U.S. Treasury. The RISEE Act sends 50% of offshore wind revenue to adjacent states where offshore wind farms are developed. The state share is based on a formula developed by the Secretary of Interior to ensure states are receiving revenues from wind energy development off their coasts. By sharing offshore wind revenues with nearby states, the RISEE Act will offer budget incentives for state and local governments to facilitate successful siting processes, balancing the needs of different ocean users and getting turbines up and running.

