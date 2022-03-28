UHN Announces Second Round of Recovery Assistance for Tribal Families

United Houma Nation announced it will begin its second round of recovery distribution services, providing assistance to UHN Tribal families who were affected by Hurricane Ida. In a post released on UHN’s Facebook, the organization expressed their commitment to assisting the community’s immediate and unmet needs.

“A committee is working to prepare a plan of Phase II Action; however, having completed household assessments will help tremendously with this process. We need to know your needs to better plan and help you. Having these assessments in advance allow us to match resources as they may come available with those needs,” the statement read.

Tribal families can visit the Houma Administrative Office (400 Monarch Drive) every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and shop for the following items: clothing, cleaning supplies, MREs, adult and baby diapers. Masks are required upon arrival, and are limited to five families shopping at one time.

In the statement, UHN said although they’ve provided assistance to the community at large in the months following Ida, the Tribe decided to focus solely on assessing tribal families: “As the Tribe is shifting in recovery focus, the community at large should be aware that although the UHN has been happy to have been able to extend our relief efforts to the entire community for the last 7 months, it is time to focus exclusively on the needs of our tribal citizens in the community.”

For more information, please contact United Houma Nation at (985) 275-0820 or visit their Facebook page.