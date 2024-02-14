UHN Election Board Announces Election for All Tribual Council Seats

Houma, LA – The Election Board gives notice that the regularly scheduled election for all eleven (11) Tribal Council seats is currently being opened. The United Houma Nation (UHN) is the largest Indian tribe in Louisiana with a citizenry of approximately 19,000, with the majority of its members spread across a six-parish service area– including Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Mary, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard Parishes.

The United Houma Nation is governed by an 11-member tribal council elected by population within each of the service areas, and a Principal Chief who is elected by the citizenry for four-year terms. Enrolled Tribal Citizens age 18+ who wish to participate in this election must be registered to vote with the United Houma Nation by end of the day on April 30, 2024. Elections will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Tribal members can find out more about how to register to vote by visiting the Tribe’s webpage.

The district seats encompass all of Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Mary, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parishes and are divided by population.

If you are interested in becoming a candidate for the upcoming election, you must qualify by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 To be eligible for election or appointment to any Tribal Council Office, candidates must meet the following qualifications:

Be a registered tribal voter

Be at least 25 years of age

Be a high school graduate or have the equivalent of a high school diploma

Reside in the voting district in which the person seeks office for two or more consecutive years immediately preceding the election

Be free of any felony conviction

Not hold a tribal office, unless the person is seeking election or reappointment to that office.

Any interested party seeking candidacy for any of the 11 district seats must complete an Eligibility for Office qualifying form, which is available at the UHN Main Office (400 Monarch Drive, Houma, LA 70359) or on the UHN website. The form and supporting documents must be received at the above address by 4:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Qualifying forms cannot be faxed, and incomplete/late applications will not be considered.

The UHN Election Board will review all applications and supporting documents to verify eligibility and certify candidates. Candidates will be notified by the Board of their qualification status. All districts with two or more certified eligible candidates will move forward towards the election date of Saturday, June 1, 2024. Other dates regarding absentee voting, polling sites, and more will be made after the qualifying period closes.

For additional information, please contact the UHN Administrative Offices at (985) 223-3093.