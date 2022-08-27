UHN Election Board announces Special Election for District 2 and District 5

The United Houma Nation’s Election Board is seeking candidates for its Tribal Council in District 2 and 5. United Houma Nation is the largest tribe in Louisiana, with a citizenry of 18,000, servicing six parishes, including Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Mary, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard Parish.

The United Houma Nation is governed by an 11-member tribal council elected by the population within each of the service areas and a Principal Chief who is elected by the citizenry for a four-year term. Members of the tribe have until 30 days prior to register to vote in the upcoming special election which will be held on Monday, November 28. Tribal members can find out more about registering to vote by visiting the United Houma Nation online.

The district seat(s) represent the following areas:

District 2: Terrebonne/Lafourche Parishes – Bourg/Bayou Blue (70343), Chauvin (70344), and Montegut/Pointe-aux-chenes/ Isle de Jean Charles (70377)

Isle de Jean Charles (70377) District 5: Terrebonne Parish- The area of Houma (70363) north of Thompson Road along Hwy.57 (Grand Caillou Road) and Hwy. 315 (Bayou Dularge Road) north of the intracoastal Canal including all of East Houma, Village East, etc.

To be eligible for election or appointment to any Tribal Council office, candidates shall meet the following qualifications:

Be a registered tribal voter and

Be at least 25 years of age and

Be a high school graduate or have the equivalent of a high school diploma; and

Reside in the voting district in which the person seeks office fort two or more

Consecutive years immediately preceding the election; and

Be free of any felony conviction; and

Not hold a tribal office, unless the person is seeking election or reappointment to that office.

Any interested party seeking candidacy for the vacant seat(s) must complete an Eligibility for Office qualifying form, which is available at the UHN Main Office, located at 400 Monarch Drive.

Applicants must submit their form and supporting documents by 4 p.m., on Monday, September 26. Qualifying forms cannot be faxed and incomplete and/or late applications will not be considered.