ULL Community Economic Development Workshop coming to Houma

University of Louisiana Lafayette’s Strategic Planning for Community Economic Development Workshop is coming to Houma on Wednesday, June 22. The free workshop will take place at the South Central Planning and Development Commission, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will discuss a plethora of topics regarding professional and community development.

Hosted by the Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center, the workshop will feature the University of Louisiana Lafayette Interim Department Chair Professor of Management, Dr. Patricia A. Lanier, and Dr. Geoffrey T. Stewart, Associate Professor of Marketing. The presentation will provide an overview of the strategic planning process, conducting a situation analysis (SWOT) that goes beyond the obvious and illuminates strategic activities, and creating strategies that are aligned with the goals, mission, and vision of your organization. The seminar is open to all towns/municipalities, tourism commissions, main street programs, and civic organizations who are interested in improving their community.

The seminar began in Lafayette, and will travel to three cities, making its first stop in New Orleans on June 16, Houma on June 22, and concluding in Alexandria on June 23. Those interested in attending the seminar can RSVP here. For more information, visit the University of Louisiana Lafayette on Facebook.