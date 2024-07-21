Underage Impaired Driver Arrested in Lafourche Parish Crash That Killed Two and Injured Others

On July 21, 2024, shortly after 1:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3090 near AJ Estay Road. The crash claimed the lives of 18-year-old Rylan Oncale of Raceland and 18-year-old Taliyah Crochet of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 18-year-old Axel Flores-Cordova of Honduras was driving a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on LA Hwy 3090. At the same time, Oncale was driving a 2023 Kia Rio north on LA Hwy 3090. For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep crossed the center line into the path of the Kia. Although Oncale attempted to avoid a collision by steering left, Flores-Cordova steered right to correct himself, causing the Jeep to strike the Kia head-on in the southbound lane.

Flores-Cordova was not restrained and was uninjured in the crash. Both Oncale and his front passenger, Crochet, were properly restrained. Crochet suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Oncale suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Two rear-seat passengers in the Kia, whose restraint use is still being determined, suffered moderate injuries and were transported to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.

Troopers determined Flores-Cordova to be impaired and placed him under arrest. He provided a voluntary breath sample, which revealed a blood alcohol concentration nearly seven times over the underage legal limit. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, DWI first offense, open alcoholic container in vehicle, driving left of center, no driver’s license, and no seatbelt. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Oncale and submitted for analysis.

Far too many times, Troopers have seen the devastating effects of a motorist choosing to drive impaired. In Louisiana, the legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit for drivers under 21 is 0.02%. Even small amounts of alcohol can impair your judgment, coordination, and reaction times, putting everyone on the road at risk. Underage drivers, who already lack experience, are even more vulnerable to these hazardous effects. Choosing to drive impaired endangers not only your life but also the lives of others. Make the right choice to drive sober.

Troop C has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 16 fatalities in 2024.