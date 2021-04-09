Unemployment claims in Louisiana are 88.25% lower than last year, according to study

Louisiana is struggling to recover from new unemployment claims, with last week’s claims higher than at the start of 2020, according to WalletHub’s updated rankings for the States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest.

Key Stats:

Weekly unemployment claims in Louisiana increased by 613.65% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 5th biggest increase in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Louisiana increased by 612.79% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 3rd biggest increase in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Louisiana decreased by 88.25% compared to the same week last year. This was the 24th smallest decrease in the U.S.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ states-unemployment-claims/ 72730/

Feature photo by Stephen Picilaidis