Unified Command established for Seacor Power response, salvage and removal

The US Coast Guard and Seacor have established a unified command for Seacor Power response, salvage and removal

The Unified Command, comprised of representatives from the Coast Guard and SEACOR Marine, will serve to assist in the salvage and wreck removal, including the safe removal of fuel and oil, for the SEACOR Power incident.

The command is comprised of Coast Guard Capt. Wade Russell and Joseph Ruiz, a general manger with SEACOR Marine.

The 234-foot lift vessel was carrying a max potential of 35,000 gallons of fuel, lube oil, hydraulic and waste oil. There are no reported impacts to wildlife, and responders will continue to assess as work progresses.

SEACOR Marine, the responsible party, activated its response plan.

Underground oil lines are not compromised and are being monitored.

There is an approximate one-mile safety zone around the scene to include a Federal Aviation Administration temporary flight restriction, and a marine safety information bulletin is being broadcasted.

The NTSB and Coast Guard are investigating the incident.