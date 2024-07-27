Unified Command releases statement on crude oil release in Bayou Lafourche

Nicholls Tennis earns ITA All-Academic HonorsJuly 27, 2024
STATEMENT FROM UNIFIED COMMAND:
At 7:50 a.m. CDT today, Lafourche Parish emergency officials were notified of a potential crude oil release in Bayou Lafourche near Raceland, Louisiana.
Upon investigation, the release was discovered to be reaching Bayou Lafourche from a storm water canal near the intersection of La. Hwy. 308 and La. Hwy. 182 in Raceland.
The source of the release has been identified inside the Crescent Midstream Crude Oil Facility in Raceland. Crescent Midstream is following its approved incident response plan. The source is secured, the crude oil is contained, and all appropriate federal, state and local agencies have been notified.
Response personnel are deployed and working along and in Bayou Lafourche from the Hwy. 182 bridge in Raceland to Hwy. 90. At this time, citizens are asked to refrain from impeding the response efforts from the banks of the bayou as it prevents responders from accessing the bayou.
At this time, parish drinking water is not affected and is safe to consume. The bayou is closed to mariners from the Hwy. 182 bridge in Raceland to the Salt Water Control Structure in Lockport.
The Unified Command, consisting of federal, state, local and company officials, will issue additional information as warranted.