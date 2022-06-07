United Houma Nation Announces Lora Ann Chaisson as Principal Chief Elect

In the late hours of Saturday, June 4, the United Houma Nation (UHN) Election Board officially certified the election results of the Principal Chief election declaring Lora Ann Chaisson the victor.

Ms. Chaisson is a current resident of Point aux Chene, LA, and the daughter of Theo Chaisson and the late Betty Sanders Chaisson. She is the UHN’s National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) Alternate Delegate as well as the Southeast Regional Alternate Vice President to the NCAI Executive Committee. She is a current member of the United States Department of Labor Native American Employment and Training Council as well as a Board Member and Treasurer for the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association. Locally, she is an appointee to the Lafourche, Assumption, and Terrebonne (LAT) Workforce Board.

Chaisson is employed as a Vice President of Tribal Solutions Group. Her work with Tribal Solutions Group encompasses a variety of divisions with solution based services in areas such as education, gaming, medical, and broadband/communications specifically for tribal nations, entities, and enterprises. Previously, she worked with the Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana and the Institute for Indian Development within both the domestic violence and the workforce development programs. Chaisson is also an alumnus of the American Indian Opportunity Ambassador Program – a national organization providing capacity building and leadership development for Native American professionals looking to grow their communities.

During her free time, she enjoys teaching friends and family traditional Houma Indian basket-weaving, jewelry-making, and cooking. She has exhibited her work at various venues, but is long-standing at the New Orleans and Jazz Heritage Festival for 39 fests.

Anyone interested in contacting Principal Chief Elect Chaisson can reach her at (985)296-9419 or lora.chaisson@unitedhoumanation.org.

