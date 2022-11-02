United Houma Nation Asks “Climate, Culture, Movement: Where Do You Fit In?”

The United Houma Nation (UHN) has started a project called Climate, Culture, Movement: Navigating decision-making in a shifting landscape for a resilient United Houma Nation.

UHN embarked on a journey several years ago recognizing that our communities are rapidly changing and what path forward is acceptable to the community. They launched the project in collaboration with five universities. The purpose of the research is to gain knowledge about how citizens in the United Houma Nation have moved in the past and how they may make decisions about movement in the future. It is to ultimately help create a tribal report and toolbox to help with future decisions.

One component of the research is a survey to capture tribal-specific information to help determine how tribal citizens approach decision-making and what factors influence those decisions. To participate in the interviewer-administered survey, you must be an enrolled citizen of the United Houma Nation, and at least 18 years old and a total of 261 individuals will participate in this study.

According to the release, UHN expects that it should take no more than one hour to answer the survey questions. Your name and identity will be kept confidential and the results of the study may be published in scientific research journals or presented at professional conferences. However, they want to ensure that your name and identity will not be revealed and your record will remain confidential. Participation in this study is entirely voluntary.

If you would like to participate in the study, please complete this brief form and you will be contacted for scheduling. If you have any questions please contact Melanie Hayes at (985) 302-7465.