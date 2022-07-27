United Houma Nation launches $100,000 grant program for Ida relief

Tribal Families who were affected by Hurricane Ida may be eligible to receive a mini-grant from the United Houma Nation. UHN is excited to announce the launch of its $100,000 Mini Grants, in support of families who are experiencing trying times following Ida and are in need of assistance.

“Tribal leadership is well aware that there are hundreds of tribal families along multiple bayous who are still waiting for FEMA trailers, uninsured or underinsured, and/or struggling with elevated costs to rebuild. At this point the Tribal Council has designated 100 – $1,000 mini-grants to help homeowners with filling in the gaps,” reads a statement from the United Houma Nation.

This round of mini-grants is specifically earmarked for assisting families with rebuilding needs. Funds must be used towards the purchase or contracting of a service that will assist the family with securing their home closer to livable conditions. Typical spending would be purchasing building materials, contractor services, deposits for the home, furniture and appliance essentials, etc. Funding cannot be used to pay rent, utility bills, recreational items, vehicles, etc. Funding will not be provided directly to the applicant. Applicants awarded mini-grants will identify spending for the mini-grant and the UHN will procure the items directly.

UHN said they expect to receive more applications than the available funding, urging families to not become discouraged if they aren’t chosen to receive funding this round. “Please do not be disheartened. If you are an impacted tribal family with needs as a result of Hurricane Ida please apply as we anticipate an additional release of resources. We are looking for this release to help individuals who are falling in the cracks and need some immediate support. Also the more we are able to share with our funders about your needs we are able to advocate for additional funding that we can pinpoint more specifically towards long-term recovery needs at 1-year post Hurricane Ida.”

The deadline to submit an application for the grant is Friday, August 19. United Houma Nation will continue to accept applications after the deadline, however applications will be prioritized on a first come first serve basis. The UHN Recovery Questionnaire/Application can be downloaded here.